08/09/2023 – 22:06

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (9) the project that reformulates the Quota Law. Under current law, quotas at federal universities must be reviewed every ten years, a deadline completed last year. The text (PL 5384/20) goes to vote in the Senate.

Federal deputies approved the substitute for the rapporteur, Deputy Dandara (PT-MG). The original project was authored by congresswoman Maria do Rosário (PT-RS). Among the approved changes is the reduction of per capita family income for public school students to apply for quotas, going from 1.5 times the minimum wage to one minimum wage per person.

The approved text also provides for the inclusion of quilombolas in the quota system. According to the substitute, quota holders will compete for general vacancies, and no longer just for vacancies stipulated for subgroups (blacks, browns, indigenous peoples). If they do not reach the university entrance grade, the grade will then be used to compete for places reserved for the subgroup within the global quota of 50%.

Furthermore, the law will continue to be evaluated every decade.

Results

One Stanford University studyin the United States, pointed out that the policy allowed the number of students in Brazilian public schools, in general, to increase by 47% in federal universities and the number of black students in public schools to grow by 73%.

Published in 2012, Law 12,711/12 reserves 50% of vacancies in universities and federal institutes of technical education for high school students from public schools, half of which must be filled by students from families earning less than or equal to 1.5 minimum wage per person, equivalent to R$ 1,818 per month. The current law also provides for quotas for black, brown, indigenous and disabled students.