On Wednesday night (15th), the plenary of the Chamber approved a bill that reformulates the National Cooperative Credit System. The text makes the capital shares of credit unions unseizable, which allows the payment of bonuses and prizes to attract new members and including service confederations in the system. The bill goes to the Senate.

The approved substitute made some adjustments to the terms of the original bill, which allowed the management of official resources or public or private funds by credit unions, provided they are used to grant guarantees to members in operations with the cooperative itself. manager or with third parties.

* With information from the news agency Câmara de Notícias

