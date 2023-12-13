The selection of students will comply with CadÚnico registration criteria and may also follow other criteria set out in regulations and relating to the situation of social vulnerability, enrollment in full-time school and the age of the student selected.

The list of eligible students will be publicly accessible via the internet.

Conditioning

To be able to access the benefit after being selected, the student must:

register at the beginning of each academic year;

maintain school attendance of 80% of total teaching hours (the Education Guidelines and Bases Law provides for 75%);

be approved at the end of each academic year;

participate in Saeb exams (Basic Education Assessment System) and assessments applied by other federative entities, if any;

participate in the Enem (National High School Exam) when in the last year of public high school;

participate in the Encceja (National Examination for Certification of Skills for Young People and Adults), in the case of the EJA modality.

Within 3 years after implementing the incentive, the minimum school attendance requirement must be increased to 85% of total school hours. It will be up to the Ministry of Education to verify that the student complies with these conditions.

Values

Although the values ​​are defined in regulation, depending on budget availability, the text provides for contributions to the student's nominal account according to the completion of stages and movement restrictions.

Thus, he will receive deposits for each academic year in which he enrolls and when he proves minimum attendance. These amounts will be deposited at least 9 times throughout each year and can be transferred by the student at any time.

Deposits made by the government upon successful completion of the academic year and after participation in Enem may be transferred after obtaining the secondary school completion certificate. When it comes to professional and technological education, whether integrated or concomitant, at least 10% of redemptions for completing the academic year and taking the Enem must depend on obtaining the technical secondary education certificate.

These deposits relating to approval in the academic year and participation in Enem must correspond to, at least, 1/3 of the total paid to each student.

However, if the student fails to comply with the conditions or leaves school, the amounts deposited in the account in their name must be returned to the fund that will pay for the incentive. As there is freedom to move amounts linked to enrollment and attendance, only incentives for approval and participation in Enem will be returned.

The regulation will define the effects for the student due to non-compliance with the conditions before completing secondary education and the chances of termination of this type of incentive.

The money received will not be considered for purposes of calculating family income for access to other social assistance benefits, but it cannot be accumulated with the Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC) or with Bolsa Família in the case of single-person families.

Social Fund

Of the R$20 billion that Planalto could allocate to the program, the approved text provides that R$13 billion could come from surplus financial support of the Social Fund, created to receive resources from the federal government with the exploration of petroleum in pre-salt under production sharing contracts.

This fund was created to finance actions in other areas as well, such as public health, science and technology, environment and mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

To be administered and managed by a federal bank, the fund to be created to pay the student incentive may rely on money not used to guarantee loans within the scope of Pronampe, in the case of the FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund), or within the scope of educational credit , in the case of FGEDUC (Educational Credit Operations Guarantee Fund).

According to the text, the managing institution may hire, directly and without bidding, a financial agent to make the payment of the incentive operational.

Debate in Plenary

When debating the text in Plenary, congressmen cited the role of income in combating school dropout. One of the co-authors of the proposal, deputy Idilvan Alencar (PDT-CE) recalled that, according to data from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), evasion is higher among the poorest, especially after the coronavirus pandemic. “These are the data: among the poorest, the percentage of young people who finish high school is 41%. Among those with higher incomes, this rate is 98%“, he said.

He defended the approval of public policies aimed at the poorest. “These are alarming data, and Brazil must take action against it”, he stated.

The deputy Rafael Brito (MDB-AL) recalled that the income proposal for high school youth has already been successfully applied by the government of Alagoas in the form of the “School Card 10”. He said: “Student encouragement is a transformative experience. What will be approved today will go down in history and will elevate education to the level it deserves”.

In the deputy's assessment Tarcisio Motta (Psol-RJ), the creation of retention policies is fundamental in both secondary and higher education. “Dropout comes due to the economic needs of reconciling education and work, which in many cases are irreconcilable”, he declared.

For the deputy Mendonça Filho (União Brasil-PE), who was Minister of Education during the government of Michel Temer (MDB), secondary education concentrates several problems, from dropout to deficit in learning. “This project meets the concern for Brazilian youth to have a guaranteed income during high school and guaranteeing school attendance“, he said.

The deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ) reported that the proposal was negotiated with several parties. “The rapporteur welcomed all aspects”, he stated.

The presence of representatives from Ubes (Brazilian Union of Secondary Students) during the vote on the proposal was highlighted by the deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF). She stated that the financial aid follows objective criteria and will have repercussions on other sectors. “Education is a relevant public policy because the quality of other policies, such as health and science and technology, depends on it.“, he said.

With information from Chamber Agency.