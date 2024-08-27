Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2024 – 22:02

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Monday (26) Provisional Measure 1218/24, which provides for an extraordinary credit of R$ 12.2 billion to support Rio Grande do Sul in the face of the rains and floods that devastated the state. The text will now be analyzed by the Senate.

According to the legislative decree on public calamity (Legislative Decree 36/24), expenses for emergency actions will not affect the government’s fiscal targets for 2024.

The MP was edited by federal government in May of this yearwhen it came into force. Since then, around R$8 billion has been invested in various actions, such as repairing roads and public service infrastructure, expanding hospital beds, purchasing medicines, distributing basic food baskets and school meals, according to the Chamber of Deputies Agency.

* With information from the Chamber Agency