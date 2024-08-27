Since the measure was issued by the Lula government, in May of this year, around R$8 billion has already been allocated to the State

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Monday (26.Aug.2024) the MP (provisional measure) 1218/24which includes the release of extraordinary credit of R$12.2 billion to support Rio Grande do Sul. The state is suffering from the consequences of the rains that fell in the region in May of this year. The text will be analyzed by the Senate.

According to the legislative decree of public calamity 36/24expenses for emergency actions will not affect the federal government’s fiscal targets for 2024.

The MP was issued by the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in May of this year, when it came into force.

Since then, around R$8 billion has been invested in various actions, such as repairing roads and public service infrastructure, expanding hospital beds, purchasing medicines, distributing basic food baskets and school meals.

With information from Brazil Agency.