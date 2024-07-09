Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 22:58

The Chamber approved this Monday, the 8th, a Provisional Measure (MP) that provides R$1 billion in resources to combat illegal mining in the country and to protect the Yanomami indigenous people. The allocation of funds will be made through the opening of an extraordinary credit in this year’s Budget. The text will now go to the Senate plenary for analysis.

“The credit is intended to meet emergency measures necessary to protect the lives, health, removal of illegal mining operations, and the safety of communities living in the Yanomami indigenous territory, which are still in a state of public health emergency of national importance to combat the lack of health care for these peoples,” says the report.

The MP was issued to comply with the determination of the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, that the government should open credit to the Budget to help the Yanomami people in case there was a lack of resources.