by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – In a vote on the proposal to reform the Income Tax, the plenary of the Chamber approved this Thursday afternoon a highlight that reduces the taxation of profits and dividends from 20% to 15%.

The modification in the base text, based on the Republicans’ emphasis, passed with 319 votes in favour, 140 against and 2 abstentions.

This was the only change to the proposal approved the day before and is the result of an agreement sewn by the parties of the so-called center with the direct involvement of the Chamber’s president, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in the negotiations.

Featured author, Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) celebrated the approval, stressing that he hopes that this will allow the project to move forward.

“This highlight for me makes me proud because it is a gesture for those who carry Brazil on their backs, generating jobs and income for the productive sector,” he said.

“We hope that this rate, being reduced from 20% to 15%, will bring significant advances to the proposal”, he reinforced.

The government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), defended the change and stressed that President Jair Bolsonaro should not veto it, if the text goes to sanction.

“There will be no veto in this matter of collecting dividends”, he assured.

During the debates, one of the deputy leaders of the opposition in Congress, Deputy Afonso Florence (PT-BA), criticized the prominence. “We are not going to fall under the pressure of the economy sharks,” he said.

The rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA), defended in plenary that the rate should be maintained at 20%, as discussed with the opposition.

Before this vote, three other highlights had been rejected by the plenary.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach