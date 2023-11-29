Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/29/2023 – 21:58

Federal deputies approved this Wednesday, the 29th, the bill that makes Black Awareness Day a national holiday. There were 286 votes in favor, 121 against and two abstentions. The proposal had already been approved by the Senate, in 2021, and will now be sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, following the actions of the black bench, recently created in the Chamber.

“It was no coincidence that the black caucus of the Chamber of Deputies decided to begin its efforts to combat racism and promote racial equality by creating a national holiday. Perhaps it seems to many to be a minor, merely symbolic initiative. But it isn’t. Because symbols are important”, explained the rapporteur, deputy Reginete Bispo (PT-RS).

PL and Novo were the only parties that instructed their parliamentarians to reject the project. Last week, members of the new black bench asked the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to give priority to the text. Currently, November 20th is a holiday in only six states.

General coordinator of the black bench, deputy Damião Feliciano (União Brasil-PB) stated last week that the group “is neither from the left nor from the right”. He also highlighted that the bench’s leadership is made up of politicians of all ideological stripes, from PT to PL and União Brasil to PSOL.

The Union deputy was elected by acclamation to coordinate the bench for a period of one year. The vice-coordinators will be deputies Benedita da Silva (PT-RJ), Silvia Cristina (PL-RO) and Taliria Petrone (PSOL-RJ). According to Damião Feliciano, the bench’s intention, by taking place in the Chamber’s College of Leaders, is to have concrete results in reducing racial inequalities and combating prejudice.

“If we make one law per year that improves the issue of racial equality, we are satisfied. If there are two laws, even better”, said Feliciano, at a press conference on Black Consciousness Day. “We want results, transformation. It is a policy not only of rescuing History, but of justice”, he added. “The black bench is neither from the left nor from the right”, stated the deputy, when presenting Silvia Cristina as representing the right and Taliria Petrone and Benedita da Silva, from the left.

“We have no concern about divergences, because we are not going to diverge among ourselves, we are going to include everyone in a country project”, replied the leader of the PSD in the Chamber, Antonio Brito (BA), when asked last week about possible internal disagreements due to ideological differences.

Brito was the rapporteur of the resolution project that created the black bench. “It means being fully aware that black and white people are equal. We want equality, black men and women are underrepresented in politics, and we are going to change that from this black bench”, declared the PSD leader.

Taliria Petrone, in turn, said last week that democracy is not possible when part of the population “does not fit” into it. “It is not a detail for Brazilian democracy that we now have a black bench institutionally representing the Chamber”, stated the deputy, who was the author of the draft resolution together with Damião Feliciano. “This is historic, it is the recognition of this Parliament that there is racism in Brazil, but, more than that, an announcement that this Parliament is ready to meet the demands of the black population,” she added.

The creation of the black bench was approved on the 1st by the plenary of the Chamber. At the time, the only opposing party was Novo. The PL freed its parliamentarians to vote as they wished and all other acronyms instructed their deputies to support the project. Along the lines of the women’s bench, the group has a seat in the College of Leaders and is entitled to five minutes of speaking time per week on the platform. There is no increase in spending by the legislative house.

There are 31 deputies who declare themselves black and 91 who identify as brown. The calculation is that the black bench, with around 130 members, corresponds to approximately 24% of the 513 parliamentarians in the Chamber.

When arguing in the plenary in favor of the creation of the black bench, on November 1st, Antonio Brito said that the movement was consistent with a constitutional amendment approved by Congress in 2021 that determined that votes given to candidates of women or black people in elections held in 2022 to 2030 will count double for the purpose of distributing resources from electoral and party funds between parties.

“This gesture is not against anyone, it is in favor of all of us. This gesture is a demonstration that we cannot only see black men and women to have a party’s electoral fund, nor for a PEC of amnesty for a party that does not comply. We want to see black men and women composing this House and honoring our Country”, declared Brito, on the occasion, in reference to a proposal that advanced in the Chamber this year to amnesty parties that did not comply with the minimum allocation of resources from electoral and party funds to candidacies from blacks and women.