The proposal also increases punishments for robbery and receiving stolen objects and domestic animals; goes to the Senate

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (October 31, 2023) the bill 3,780 from 2023, which increases penalties for theft and robbery crimes. The text was approved by 269 votes to 87, with one abstention. It now goes to the Senate.

The deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) is the main author of the proposal. The rapporteur, deputy Alfredo Gaspar (União Brasil-AL), gave a favorable opinion to the approval of the project, but made changes.

In the original text, Kataguiri proposed increasing the penalty for theft from 4 years to 8 years in prison. For theft crimes, the punishment would range from 8 to 20 years. The rapporteur, however, suggested greater flexibility in defining penalties. He justifies that each crime can have different circumstances and severity.

“The legislator, when determining the penalty in the abstract, must verify and consider the relationship between the gravity of the offense to the legal good and the sanction that will be imposed on the offender, setting its parameters in a proportional and balanced manner,” Gaspar wrote in his report.

The rapporteur said he understood “be more appropriate” set prison sentences for 2 to 6 years for simple theft, those without aggravating factors, and 6 to 10 years for simple theft.

For the current legislationthe penalties for theft and robbery are, respectively, 1 to 4 years and 4 to 10 years of imprisonment.

AGGRAVATIONS

The project determines a prison sentence of 24 to 30 years for robbery (robbery followed by murder) and 16 to 24 years when the criminal commits serious bodily harm against the victim.

It also proposes more serious penalties for theft, robbery or transfer of stolen or stolen belongings – reception – including in cases involving animals, personal cell phones and public service equipment, such as in electrical areas and basic sanitation, for example.

theft of domestic animals, which includes pets and production animals: 4 to 10 years ;

; theft of an electronic or computer device, such as cell phones: 4 to 10 years ;

; Theft of utility equipment or installation and personal electronic devices: 6 to 10 years;

animal reception: 3 to 8 years;

reception of equipment or installation of public utility service: 2 to 6 years.

At the last minute, the rapporteur welcomed suggestions from deputies. One of the amendments increases the penalties for robbery, theft and receiving of electrical power cables and telecommunications services.