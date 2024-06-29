According to the author of the text, the city of São Paulo has the largest national ecosystem for research, development and innovation

The Chamber of Deputies approved the PL (bill) 3,680 of 23which grants the city of Campinas (SP) the title of national capital of science, technology and innovation. The proposal will be sent to the Senate.

According to the author of the project, deputy Jonas Donizette (PSB-SP), Campinas has the largest national ecosystem of research, development and innovation in Brazil, formed by technology-based industries, research centers and universities, in addition to 4 technology parks.

“One of the largest magazines specializing in the information technology and data storage sector in the world, DataCenterDynamics, published a report in which it points to the city as the largest hub in Latin America in the technology sector, responsible for 15% of the country’s technology production”he said.

The rapporteur of the project, deputy Gilberto Nascimento (PSD-SP), stated that Campinas is recognized as one of the main innovation hubs in the country, where the largest national research, development and innovation centers are located and the Unicamp (State University of Campina), the institution with the most registered patents in Brazil.

“With an economy focused on innovation, Campinas is known as the ‘Brazilian Silicon Valley’, reflecting its importance in the national and international technological scene”he declared.

Particles accelerator

Dozens of the 500 largest information technology companies in the world are in Campinas. There are more than 20 technology and innovation research centers based in the city of São Paulo.

The city is also home to the Sirius particle accelerator.

This infrastructure is dedicated to investigating the atomic structure of substances researched by scientists, which can have practical application in the development of new materials, the creation of new medicines and the generation of new nanotechnology compounds, among others.

With information from Chamber Agency.