The Chamber of Deputies concluded, today (17), the voting of the Bill (PL) 1011/20, establishing group priority in the covid-19 vaccination plan. The basic text, approved in March, established priority for 16 groups, but in the vote on Thursday (17) bank employees, maids and application drivers were included. The proposal is now going to be analyzed by the Senate.

The original text, by Deputy Vicentinho Júnior (PL-TO) and others, included autonomous truck drivers and professionals in the transport of cargo and goods in the priority groups, but it was changed by the rapporteur for Congresswoman Celina Leão (PP-DF) to cover more categories.

The approved project included health professionals in the priority group for vaccination against covid-19; the elderly; people with disabilities and chronic diseases and those who had pulmonary embolism; indigenous peoples; truck drivers and other road freight transport drivers; road and subway collective transport workers; cargo and passenger waterway transport workers; public and private security agents; workers of the Unified Social Assistance System and of social assistance entities and organizations, as well as tutelary counselors; Basic Education education workers; gravediggers and undertakers; taxi drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers; professionals working in pharmacies; public cleaning professionals and bailiffs.

The deputies also approved the bill that amends the National Education Plan (PNE), to include among its goals the realization of a national exam abroad, in order to certify the skills of young people and adults. The text is also going to be analyzed by the Senate.

The proposal establishes that it will be up to the government to expand and guarantee the performance of the National Examination for Certification of Skills for Young People and Adults applied abroad (Encceja Exterior) and also to collect data on the educational level of Brazilians residing abroad.

Encceja has been applied in Brazil since 20021 by the Ministry of Education. The exam serves to award the diploma of completion of elementary or high school for young people and adults who did not manage to obtain at the appropriate age.

According to the project’s rapporteur, Deputy Soraya Santos (PL-RJ), the exam abroad will focus on countries that are home to communities of Brazilian emigrants, such as Japan, the United States and Portugal.

“This project will serve for the government to guide public policies aimed at promoting the right to education of its citizens residing in other countries”, said the rapporteur.

