





The Chamber approved this Wednesday, 3, a bill that ends the temporary release of prisoners. There were 311 votes in favour, 98 against and one abstention. Reported by Bolsonar deputy Capitão Derrite (PL-SP), the proposal was seen by the opposition as electoral, since the public security agenda appeals to one of the main electoral bases of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection. The text now goes to the Senate.

Authored by former senator Ana Amélia Lemos (PSD-RS), the initial project, which changes the Penal Execution Law, only limited the temporary release of prisoners, but Bolsonaro’s allies preferred to end once and for all the benefit that is granted. those serving sentences in a semi-open regime. The text approved by the deputies also gave the judge of criminal execution the prerogative to determine the use of electronic anklets.

In the project, the judge is also given the power to establish special conditions for the granting of an open regime to prisoners, which includes inspection by electronic monitoring. “In all cases, the convict will only be entitled to progression of the regime if he shows good prison conduct, proven by the director of the establishment, and by the results of the criminological examination, respecting the rules that prohibit progression”, says an excerpt from the text.

When justifying the project, the rapporteur cites the departures of prisoners on commemorative dates such as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas. “There are cases, such as that of the condemned Suzanne von Richtofen, a parricide, who enjoyed legal favor, even though she no longer had the father she murdered, simply because the law grants the benefit”, he argued.

Captain Derrite also cites the case of Lázaro Barbosa, who was killed in 2021 in a police chase after killing four people from the same family, in the Federal District (DF). He was hidden in woods and farms for 20 days until he was found by the police and was considered a fugitive, as he failed to return to prison after using the temporary release benefit.

“It has to be concluded, therefore, that the temporary departure does not bring any product or effective gain to society, in addition to that, in fact, it harms the fight against crime, behold, most of the convicts commit new crimes when they are outside the establishments. criminals enjoying the benefit”, said the rapporteur.

Opposition parties, such as PT, PSOL, PSB and PCdoB, oriented their deputies to vote against the measure. Yesterday, left-wing leaders were in doubt about whether or not to support the proposal. Despite considering that the project feeds Bolsonaro’s speech and serves to unite the president’s base on the eve of the election, these parliamentarians recognize that ending the temporary release of prisoners is a popular theme, which finds an echo in the population.

Still on the public safety agenda, the House today approved a bill that establishes a greater penalty for theft and robbery during periods of calamity, such as in cases of fire, shipwreck, flood or natural disaster. The time spent in prison for theft went from two to eight years and for robbery, from four to ten years. The text goes to the Senate.







