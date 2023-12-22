The date will be celebrated annually on November 19, when the football player scored his thousandth goal in 1969

The Chamber of Deputies approved the PL 5,867/2023which establishes King Pelé Day, to be celebrated annually on November 19, the date on which the player scored his thousandth goal, in 1969. The proposal will be sent to the Senate.

The project is authored by deputies Luciano Ducci (PSB-PR) and Felipe Carreras (PSB-PE) and received a favorable opinion from the rapporteur Duarte Jr. (PSB-MA).

“It is important to highlight that Pelé’s legacy went beyond the world of sport. In 1969, a country stopped a war to watch him play. He was an ambassador for bodies such as the UN, UNESCO and Unicef, including being appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the historic UN Earth Summit, Eco 92.”the authors recalled.

For Duarte Jr., the creation of this commemorative day “it will be a fitting tribute to a national sports icon and a source of inspiration for many young athletes, students and sports lovers”.

Recognized worldwide as the King of Football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, died on December 29, 2022, aged 82, a victim of cancer.

With information from Chamber Agency.