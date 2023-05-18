Project establishes preference for the state-owned company in providing postal services to federal public bodies

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (17.May.2023) by 217 votes to 180 the project that establishes preference for Correios in contracting postal services to federal administration bodies. The text will go to the Senate for analysis. O Power360 informed that the proposal would be considered this Wednesday (May 17) in plenary.

The text was obstructed by the opposition with requests to postpone the vote and withdraw from the agenda, which were rejected. The proposal establishes that the Brazilian Post and Telegraph Company has priority in providing services to federal public bodies of direct and indirect administration, which include autarchies and public companies, for example.

The author is the deputy Andre Figueiredo (PDT-CE). The rapporteur in plenary was the deputy Dorinaldo Malafaia (PDT-AP), which presented only one wording amendment. The reading of the opinion was made by the deputy Afonso Motta (PDT-RS).

According to the author of the text, Correios employs 100,000 people in the country. Figueiredo defended the valuation of the company and denied that the public administration will be forced to hire the Post Office.

“Preferential operator is not exclusive, it does not force the public administration directly, it just urges the administration to consult the Post Office and, in case of equal conditions –price, term and transport operations–, make the option for a company that is the most prepared in Brazil“, he said.

In April, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) excluded Correios and 6 other state-owned companies from the PND (National Privatization Program). In 2019, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had included the state-owned company in the privatization program.

According to the approved text, the Executive Branch must still regulate the law, if sanctioned, with the publication of a specific norm on the rules and conditions for the provision of postal services.