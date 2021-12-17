The plenary of the Chamber approved this Thursday (16) a bill that regulates the profession of executive football and what are the working relationships with clubs. In order to exercise the function, a training course in management or executive training is required. The text goes on for analysis by the Senate.

The text allows professionals to assign or explore their right to use the image through a civil contract, which will have rights, duties and conditions unmistakable with the employment contract.

The football executive is defined, according to the PL, as a paid football professional with exclusive dedication who holds the position of director, executive, executive director, superintendent, manager, supervisor or football coordinator of a professional or amateur department, or division of base.

The course to exercise the profession will be offered or recognized by federations and confederations and other sporting entities that make up the National Sports System or by higher education institutions. For those who have been working in the area for at least four years, the project sets a 36-year period for completing an executive training course, under penalty of having their license suspended to exercise the activity. Those who have been working for less time will have the same deadline to complete the specific training. The requirement also applies to ex-coach and ex-professional athlete.

* With information from the news agency Câmara de Notícias

