The plenary of the House voted on Thursday a bill that changes the rules on parental alienation, a situation in which one of the parents takes steps to put a child or teenager against the other parent. As there were changes in the text, the bill returns to the Senate for analysis.

There will be a change in the law on parental alienation (Law 12.318/10), which allows the judge to request psychological or biopsychosocial expertise if there is evidence of parental alienation and take decisions to avoid this practice. According to the project, psychological and/or biopsychosocial follow-up must undergo periodic assessments, with an initial and final report on the case, and the initial report must indicate the treatment methodology.

According to the bill, the judge will be prohibited from granting a change in custody or determining shared custody that favors the investigated parent or with an ongoing process for committing a crime against a child or adolescent or domestic violence.

* With information from the news agency Câmara de Notícias

