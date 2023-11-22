The objective is to offer temporary contracts for people aged 18 to 29 with tax benefits for the company; text goes to the Senate

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (22.Nov.2023) a bill (No. 5496 of 2013) which aims to facilitate the hiring of young people aged 18 to 29 along the lines of CLT (Consolidation of labor laws). The score in the House was 286 to 91 and the text goes to the Senate.

The project proposes to allow temporary contracts of up to 24 months with 8 hours of work per day for young people who have never had a job. Students may have their working hours reduced.

In addition to young people, people over 50 who have been unemployed for more than 12 months also have access to the differentiated hiring proposal. “This portion of the population has been the target of layoffs and has great difficulty relocating to the job market”says the text sent to the Chamber.

There is an expectation of a reduction to 10% of the employer’s social security contribution for companies that adopt the regime. This point came as a way to encourage hiring through the measure.

Other tax benefits involve the payment of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). The deposit rate will decrease from 8% to:

2% when you are an individual micro-entrepreneur or micro-company:

4% for small businesses, non-profit entities, philanthropic entities, associations or unions;

6% for other companies.

The fine for contract termination is reduced by half: from 40% to 20%.

There are some employees who cannot be hired under the new rule: domestic, rural, civil servants and workers in management and advisory activities in parties.

The limit for hiring people in their first job according to the text’s proposals is 20% of employees.

The proposal revisits some of the central themes of the “yellow green card” program of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The former president tried to establish the initiative through a provisional measure (No. 905 of 2019), but was rejected.

The rapporteur in the Chamber, federal deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP), said in his profile Instagram that the bill aims to reduce the number of “neither-nor” workers, those who neither study nor work.

The text was initially written by the former senator Gin Argelo (PTB-DF) in 2013. The objective, at that time, was to offer different standards for young people aged 16 to 24.