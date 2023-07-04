The aim of the project is to increase the number of full-time vacancies in basic education by 1 million; vote was symbolic

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Monday (July 3, 2023) in a symbolic vote PL (Bill of Law) 2,617 of 2023, which institutes the Escola em Tempo Integral program, a proposal originating from the Executive. The government’s proposal aims to increase the number of full-time vacancies in basic education schools.

Approval was only possible because the project was also being processed on an urgent basis and also blocked the other agendas. The bill of Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) continues to block the votes. The measure locks the agenda of the House and prevents voting on other issues, such as the fiscal framework and tax reform. Urgent projects need to be analyzed in 45 days by deputies. Otherwise, they lock the agenda.

The text approved by the deputies makes it possible to increase the number of full-time vacancies in basic education schools by 1 million. The plan is to reach, by 2026, 3.2 million enrollments. The project now goes to the Federal Senate.

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), signed the MP (Provisional Measure) that gave rise to the text on May 12, 2023, during an event in Fortaleza (CE). After the vote, the leader of the PT in the Chamber, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), said that the approval shows that it is a “good week” for the government in the House.