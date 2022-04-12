States and municipalities that did not comply with the 25% investment in 2020 and 2021 cannot be held responsible

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Monday (April 11, 2022), in two rounds, the proposed amendment to the Constitution that releases states and municipalities, in 2020 and 2021, from complying with the minimum established in the Constitution for investments in education. PEC 13/21 (Proposed Constitutional Amendment). The matter will be sent for promulgation.

According to the text, which came from the Senate, as a result of the state of public calamity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the states, municipalities and public agents of these federated entities cannot be held administratively, civilly or criminally responsible for non-compliance, exclusively in these years, of a minimum of 25% of the income resulting from taxes in the maintenance and development of education.

The PEC establishes that the federated entity that does not comply with the constitutional minimum in these two years must apply for this purpose, until the 2023 financial year, the amount necessary to complete the 25%.

The text prevents the application of any penalties, sanctions or restrictions to entities for registration purposes, approval or conclusion of agreements. Municipalities may also receive resources from the Union budget through voluntary transfers.

The proposal also prohibits the possibility of state intervention due to non-application of the minimum required from municipal revenue in education, a situation allowed by the Constitution.

As explained by the rapporteur, deputy Tiago Dimas (PODE-TO)15.2% of the 3,181 municipalities that registered their data in a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Municipalities were not able to apply the resources at the constitutional minimum level due to the reduction of expenses generated by the suspension of face-to-face classes. “Municipal public managers faced several problems because of the pandemic, including in the area of ​​education, with a drop in revenue and budget forecast”said Dimas.

for the deputy Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ)contrary to the PEC, the proposal makes an exception that he considers dangerous. “If we make a mistake, education will always be placed at the end of the line. And that we cannot accept. Yes, it is possible to invest what is the constitutional minimum if there is appreciation and guarantee of rights for education professionals”he said.

With information from Chamber Agency.