Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/07/2024 – 21:51

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (11), in two rounds of voting, a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to allow the refinancing of tax debts of political parties and their foundations, from the last five years, with total exemption from fines and interest accumulated on the original debts, which would be corrected by accumulated inflation.

The text, which is a constitutional change, needs to be approved by a minimum of 308 deputies, in two votes. In the first, there were 344 votes in favor, 89 against and 4 abstentions. In the second vote, there were 338 votes in favor and 83 against, with 4 abstentions.

Now, the analysis goes to the Senate, which also needs to approve it in two votes, with a minimum of 49 votes from the 81 senators.

The approved Fiscal Recovery Program (Refis) for political parties allows for the payment of tax and non-tax debts in installments. Tax debts can be divided into up to 180 months, while debts with the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) can be divided into up to 60 months.

Racial quotas

The approved text also grants amnesty to political parties that did not comply with gender or race quotas in the 2022 and previous elections or that have irregularities in their financial statements. According to the PEC, the application of fines or the suspension of the Party Fund and the Special Campaign Financing Fund to parties that did not have the minimum number of female or black candidates in the 2022 and previous elections is prohibited. The parties are also exempt from punishment for irregular financial statements before the enactment of the PEC.

As a form of compensation, under the new proposal, the amount not used to meet racial quotas in the 2022 elections must finance the candidacy of black people. The rule applies from 2026 and in the four subsequent elections, but applies “in the constituencies that best serve the party’s interests and strategies.”

It was also established that 30% of the funds would be allocated to black and mixed-race candidates, already valid for this year’s municipal elections, as well as the following ones.

This flexibility in the application of resources for black candidates differs from the rules currently in force, which are not in the Federal Constitution, but follow the understanding of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that resources allocated to black and brown candidates must be proportional to the total number of candidates with this profile in the election.

The PEC of Party Amnesty, as it became known, was approved in a hybrid deliberative session, with an empty Plenary and the majority of deputies participating remotely.

*With information from the Chamber Agency