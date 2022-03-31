The Chamber approved this Wednesday (30), in the first and second rounds, the proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC) for female candidates, which includes in the Constitution rules for electoral laws that determine the application of minimum percentages of resources from the Party Fund. in women’s campaigns and programs aimed at female participation in politics. The text goes on for promulgation.

The text grants amnesty to political parties that did not fulfill the minimum quota of resources or that did not allocate the minimum values ​​of sex and race in elections that took place before the promulgation of the PEC. Amnesty involves any type of sanctions, including the return of values, fines or suspension of transfers from the party fund.

According to the proposal, parties will be able to use in future elections the resources that they do not apply in programs for the promotion and dissemination of women’s political participation, being prohibited the conviction by the Electoral Justice in processes of rendering of accounts of previous financial years still without final judgment until the date of enactment of the amendment. The rule also applies to amounts not recognized by the Electoral Court as having been directed to this purpose.

The minimum percentage of 5% of the Party Fund for use in encouraging women’s political participation is included in the Constitution and must follow intra-party interests. The PEC also determines minimum limits on free advertising on radio and television and on resources from the Special Fund for Campaign Financing (FEFC) and the portion of the party fund for campaigns.

Currently, this minimum limit is 30%, as provided for in the legislation, but a wording amendment removed from the PEC the expression “regardless of” the number of candidates to follow the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that determines the proportionality to the number of candidates.

If the party launches more than 30% of female candidacies, radio and TV time and resources must increase accordingly. The distribution of resources must be carried out according to criteria defined by the respective governing bodies and by the statutory rules of the party.

* With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency

