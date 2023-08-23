Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2023 – 6:38 am

In a vote on Tuesday night, the 22nd, the Chamber approved the new fiscal framework, which will replace the current spending cap model in defining the rules for the growth of federal expenditures. The text, which had 379 votes in favor and 64 against, now goes to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s sanction.

The new rule authorizes spending increases above inflation, unlike the spending ceiling. This real growth will vary between 0.6% and 2.5%, provided it is limited to 70% of the increase in revenue.

The way for the vote was opened after an agreement sewn in a meeting at the official residence of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The opinion presented by the rapporteur in the House, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), kept the expenses with the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education (Fundeb) and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District (FCDF) outside the new spending limit. But he rejected an amendment approved in the Senate that also removed spending on science and technology from the rule.

The main impasse for the vote on the text, however, was an amendment that allowed the government to foresee the so-called conditional expenses in the 2024 Budget – which depend on the approval of additional credit by the Legislature to be executed.

The amendment to conditional expenses was presented in the Senate by the leader of the government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (No party-AP), with the support of the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, who even went to the Legislature to defend the measure as a way of guarantee resources for the new Growth Acceleration Program (PAC). The calculation is that it opens a fiscal space of up to R$ 32 billion.

According to the agreement closed yesterday, this forecast was removed from the text of the framework and will now be included in the Bill of Budgetary Guidelines (PLDO), reported by Deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE). “The solution is given, resolved”, declared Cajado, even before the vote. “The government will be able to send its budget proposal with this conditional expenditure forecast, which we did not want, but accepted by the LDO.”

‘malaise’

Discussions on the fiscal rule took place a week after the noise generated by a statement by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, who said that the Chamber could not use its power to “humiliate” the government and the Senate, which angered deputies.

This malaise was added to the criticism in Congress of the lack of release of amendments and the delay of the Planalto in concluding the ministerial reform to accommodate Centrão in the government.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.