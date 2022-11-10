Proposal is valid for courts with more than 170 judges and establishes reelection for presidents

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (9.Nov.2022) the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 26 of 2022, which allows the re-election of executive positions, such as presidents in the Courts of Justice with more than 170 judges. The text of congressperson André Fufuca (PP-MA) had 354 votes in favor and 46 against. It will now be analyzed in the Senate. Here’s the intact of the proposal (111 KB).

The approved text determines the election of the members of the Courts by absolute majority, direct and secret vote for a 2-year term. If approved in the Senate, the PEC will also allow a reelection to the presidency of the Court, which was previously prohibited.

Currently, the Organic Law of the Judiciary determines that reappointment to office is only allowed after all magistrates have passed the presidency.

The original proposal by the deputy Christino Aureo (PP-RJ) established the rule for Courts with more than 150 magistrates and was presented on November 1st.

To speed up the process, the text was attached to PEC 358 of 2005, which had been awaiting plenary deliberation since 2018.

During the discussion of the proposal, the deputy Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ) highlighted the concern with voting the PEC without going through the committees and going straight to the plenary. He called the situation “weird🇧🇷

🇧🇷Who do you want to serve with this proposed amendment to the Constitution?“, asked the congressman.