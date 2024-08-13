Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 21:48

The Chamber of Deputies approved a new bill on Monday night, the 12th, that deals with green hydrogen. The goal is to guarantee tax incentives for the sector, which were vetoed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva when the previous proposal was sanctioned. The veto occurred because, according to the Executive, the compensation for the tax waiver was not sufficiently specified in the text. The vote was symbolic, with no nominal vote recorded, and the text will now go to the Senate.

The new project was agreed with the Planalto Palace and presented by the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE). The rapporteur was Congressman Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), who had already reported the first proposal, approved on July 11.

“When the project was approved, it was submitted for sanction and there was a specific observation that the origin of the resources that support the tax credits that can be used for the production of low-carbon hydrogen was not sufficiently characterized in the project,” explained Jardim, in the plenary.

“We talked at the time, several entities in the sector followed suit, the dialogue with the government was ongoing, the president sanctioned it and, at the same time, vetoed it. Now, this project submitted by deputy José Guimarães corrects what was proposed in the original project,” he added.

The project creates tax incentives to stimulate the production of green hydrogen and decarbonize the Brazilian energy matrix, through the Special Incentive Regime for the Production of Low-Carbon Hydrogen (Rehidro). The value of the benefits reaches R$18.3 billion over the five years.

Tax credits will be granted from 2028 to 2032. Hydroelectric plants and biofuel producers, such as ethanol, will also be able to participate in Rehidro, in addition to biomass, biogas, biomethane and wind and solar energy.

Under the new bill, approved today, the tax credit will correspond to a percentage of up to 100% of the difference between the estimated price of low-carbon hydrogen and the estimated price of substitute goods.

“The Executive Branch will define the amount of tax credits that may be granted, in compliance with the fiscal targets and objectives of the program,” the text states. The amounts must be set out in the Annual Budget Bill (PLOA) that is sent to Congress every year by the Executive Branch.

The project also defines that the granting of tax credits will only be made after a competitive procedure. These benefits will correspond to credits from the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

The project also foresees that the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) will be responsible for authorizing the production, import, transportation, export and storage of hydrogen. Only Brazilian companies and those based in Brazil will be able to produce green hydrogen.

The limit for emissions to be considered low carbon is 7 kg of CO2. In the first vote, the Chamber had included a gradual reduction of this ceiling starting in 2030, but the Senate removed this rule and the deputies accepted the change in the final vote.