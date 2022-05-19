The Chamber approved tonight (18) the basic text of the bill (PL) 3,179 of 2012, which regulates the practice of home education in Brazil, also known as homeschooling.

The highlights of the article have not yet been voted on, and will be analyzed in the next session, on Thursday. To enjoy homeschooling, the student must be regularly enrolled in an educational institution, which will monitor educational development during teaching.

One of the requirements is that at least one of the parents or guardians has a higher education or technological professional level recognized by the Ministry of Education (MEC). Another requirement is the negative certificate before the federal and state courts (the district).

home schooling

Parents interested in teaching their children at home should follow the National Curricular Common Base defined by the MEC. In addition, additional subjects and disciplines may be included in the teaching routine.

Those responsible will have to guarantee the student’s family and community coexistence and the carrying out of pedagogical activities to promote the integral formation of the student, contemplating their intellectual, emotional, physical, social and cultural development.

It will be the responsibility of the parents to keep periodic records of activities and forward them, in the form of reports, to the educational institution in which the student is enrolled. The student must also participate in annual learning assessments during the basic education cycle.

In primary and secondary education, in addition to these reports, there must be an annual assessment based on the curriculum content, admitting the possibility of advancing in courses and grades, as provided for in the Law of Directives and Bases (LDB).

If the student’s performance in this annual assessment is found to be unsatisfactory, a new assessment, on a make-up basis, will be offered in the same year.

*With information from the Chamber Agency.