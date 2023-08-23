A 9% salary adjustment was signed by Lula in April; impact on the 2023 Budget will be BRL 11.6 billion

The Chamber of Deputies approved on the night of this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) MP (provisional measure) 1,170 of 2023, which increases the salary of civil servants by 9%. The measure, which had a symbolic vote -when there is no nominal vote count-, now goes to the analysis in the Senate plenary.

According to the project, the change in values ​​applies to all civil servants and civil servants of the Executive, including retirees and pensioners. The MP was signed by the president on April 28 and will expire on the 6th (Aug. 25), if it is not voted on by both Houses.

In the text, the rapporteur, deputy alice portugal (PC do B-BA), included the creation of a board to manage Codevasf (Companhia de Desenvolvimento do Vale do São Francisco). Under the proposal, the state-owned company will be managed by a CEO and 4 directors elected by the Board of Directors.

“[Alteração] it was done in agreement also with a range of leaders, commission members, unions and government. Creating a position at Codevasf so that the company can better serve you is not a strange matter, because here we are dealing with tables of positions and salaries”, said the rapporteur.

Deputies also approved a statement that removed an excerpt that increased the assignable margin of federal employees, who could have 45% of their salary available to take out loans.

Currently, this margin is already 45% of the salary, but 10% is obligatorily allocated to the use of payroll credit cards and payroll benefits cards. The highlight passed by agreement. The government should resubmit this part of the proposal as a bill.

“The College of Leaders made the option to deal with this matter below in a bill […] This, for us, is painful, because the servers will spend another month in debt, and the percentage is very high. But, on behalf of the unit, we will make, with this guarantee of the project analysis, this agreement”, said Alice Portugal.

The impact of the readjustment, almost entirely included in the 2023 Federal Budget, will be R$ 11.6 billion. The Executive also requested an increase of R$ 176.4 million in expenses to meet the target.