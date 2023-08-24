admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/23/2023 – 22:17

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday night (23) the text of Provisional Measure 1,172/23, which readjusts the minimum wage to R$ 1,320 and expands the range of exemption from the Income Tax table. The text goes to the Senate.

Since May 1, the minimum wage has increased from R$1,302 to R$1,320, when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva edited the MP, which entered into force. However, the text needs to be approved by federal deputies and senators or it loses its validity.

Related news:

The MP’s rapporteur, deputy Merlong Solano (PT-PI), included in the text the policy of valuing the minimum wage, which provides for a real increase equivalent to the positive variation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of two years prior to the validity of the new value . The policy will come into force from 2024, when the minimum wage should reach R$1,461.

Income Tax Exemption

An expansion of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) exemption range was also included. Those who earn up to R$ 2,640 a month will not have to pay income tax. Currently, the exemption is for those who receive up to R$ 1,903.98 per month.

offshore

The proposal to tax income abroad, trust (foreign company that outsources the administration of assets of a group or family) and offshore (overseas investment company) that had been incorporated into the text of MP 1,172/23 was withdrawn after voting on a highlight. The government argued that the taxation would serve to cover the tax waiver with the correction of the Income Tax table.

With the resistance of parliamentarians to the taxation of offshore companies, the government reached an agreement with party leaders and decided to transfer the issue for a bill and start taxing exclusive fundspersonalized investment instruments, with a single shareholder, which require at least R$ 10 million in advance.

In addition to BRL 10 billion in annual revenue from 2024 onwards, BRL 3 billion will be raised this year to finance the expansion of the exemption range.

* With information from the Chamber Agency