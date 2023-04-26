Approved text includes other tax measures, such as exemption from PIS and Cofins for the airline industry

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) the conversion bill derived from the MP (provisional measure) 1,147 of 2022, which guarantees exemptions from Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector) for certain activities and establishes other tax measures. All highlights were rejected and the text goes on for analysis by the Senate.

The text was reported by leader of the Government in the House, José Guimaraes (PT-CE). The deputy decided to gather amendments on tax measures in the MP. The changes in the text are part of the government’s negotiation with Congress about which provisional measures of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) may become amendments to other texts or projects with constitutional urgency.

A provisional measure was signed by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in December 2022. The MP amends the law that established Perse, which helps companies in the sector with the renegotiation of debts, indemnities and tax exemptions. The rapporteur made a number of changes:

Benefits of Perse: the proposal specifies and limits the activities that have the tax benefits of the program, including hotels, guesthouses, film and theater production companies. Valid for companies in the sector that already existed on March 18, 2022 and registered with the Cadastur (Register of Tourist Service Providers), when necessary.

According to the rapporteur, the Perse exemptions will have an impact of around BRL 4 billion on public coffers. He denied that the text promotes reenactments.

“The way we’re doing it, the program has an impact, yes, it’s not a very big impact, but it’s an impact, do you know how much per year? Around 4.3 billion reais. Therefore, we are not reenacting anything.“, he said.

airline industry: is reset to December 31, 2026, the rates for PIS/Pasep and Cofins levied on regular passenger air transport revenues.

fuel exemption : maintains the zero rate of PIS/Pasep and Cofins of diesel, biodiesel and cooking gas by the end of 2023.

of diesel, biodiesel and cooking gas by the end of 2023. ICMS exclusion: proposal removed from the PIS/Pasep and Cofins calculation basis the revenues referring to ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) and excludes the possibility of obtaining credits on the value of the tax that has been levied on purchase operations.

The content of the change originates from the PM 1,159 of 2023which is part of the government’s economic package to reduce the fiscal deficit.

The Executive estimates that the measure will have a positive impact of BRL 4.55 billion per month this year, with an impact of BRL 31.86 billion in 2023. Next year, the increase in collection will be BRL 57.98 billion and R$ 61.21 billion in 2025.

Refis das Santas Casas: reestablishes the Special Tax Regularization Program for Santas Casas, hospitals and charitable entities that work in the health area. The proposal, however, was not included in any of the MPs or projects sent by the government.

Institutions will have 90 days to join the program. Entities will be able to pay debts in up to 120 months. It will be valid for debts of a tax and non-tax nature due until the publication of the law.

gas emission: change the RenovaBio Law to allow for the reduction in the mandatory targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by fuel distributors.

The text allows contracts with a term of more than 1 year, signed with an ethanol trading company (of biofuel producers with a Certificate of Efficient Biofuel Production) to be used to reduce the fuel distributor’s individual goal of reducing gas emissions.

Sesc and Senac resources: the text allocates 5% of the resources raised by Sesc (Social Service of Commerce) and by Senac (National Service for Commercial Learning) to Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism). The funds should be used to fund and promote international tourism in Brazil, without increasing the tax burden.