Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/22/2023 – 22:40

Federal deputies approved this Tuesday (22) Provisional Measure 1170/23, which grants a 9% readjustment to active federal servants, retirees and pensioners. With approval, the text goes to the Senate.

The readjustment has been in effect since May, when the MP was edited by the federal government and became effective. Servers received the increase in the June payroll. However, the MP needs to be approved by Congress, as it is in force for up to 120 days. If after that period it has not been voted on in the Chamber and the Senate, the measure expires, it loses its validity.

Related news:

The wage recomposition is the result of an agreement between the government and more than 100 entities representing the category, through the permanent negotiating table, which had been suspended since 2016 and was resumed.

According to estimates by the Executive, the salary adjustment will benefit more than 1.1 million federal employees, with a disbursement of BRL 9.62 billion in 2023 and BRL 13.82 billion from next year.

* With information from the Chamber Agency