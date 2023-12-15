From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 15/12/2023 – 13:23

A Chamber of Deputies approved this Friday, the 15th, the basic text of the MP (Provisional Measure) that changes the rules for taxation of incentives (subsidies) granted by states on the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) and can increase the collection of government by up to R$35 billion.

The base text had 335 votes in favor, 56 against and one abstention. Parliamentarians also analyzed the highlights, which are specific suggestions for changes to the approved document. Once the analysis is complete, the material will go to the Senate for a vote.

In summary, the MP establishes rules for deducting the values ​​of benefits granted to ICMS from the federal tax calculation base. The text also modifies the scope of the deduction of JCP (Interest on Own Capital) in CSLL (Corporate Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Profit).

The document was used as a way to regulate a decision by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and is considered a priority by the government's economic team.