Resources will be allocated to the Ministry of Citizenship for an increase of R$ 200 in Auxílio Brasil and an increase in Auxílio Gás

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) a set of provisional measures. Among them is the one that opens extraordinary credit of R$ 27 billion in this year’s Budget for the payment of social benefits. The matter goes to the Senate.

According to the text, resources are intended for the Ministry of Citizenship to enable the payment of an increase of R$ 200 in the Auxílio Brasil program (R$ 25.5 billion) and the increase in the value of the Auxílio Gás (R$ 1.04 billion). The measure allowed the payment, outside the spending ceiling, of another R$ 41.25 billion by the end of the year to increase social benefits and reduce ethanol taxes. The MP was approved without changes by the rapporteur, deputy Alex Manente (Citizenship-SP).

CULTURE

Another provisional measure approved is the one that extends the term of the PNC (National Plan for Culture) from 12 to 14 years. The text will be voted on in the Senate.

According to the rapporteur, General Peternelli (União Brasil-SP), the restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic made it impossible to hold the conferences, responsible for the formulation of the PNC.

“The extension of the term of validity of the PNC allows the government to consult civil society, especially through cultural conferences, so that the next PNC to be edited can be prepared following its due dynamics and be consolidated in a new future legal norm ”said the rapporteur.

“It is avoided that the cultural sector remains without its main guiding norm, which would occur if the current PNC had its validity ended without a new law to replace it”he added.

DEFAULT

The Chamber also approved the MP that changes the rules for financial institutions to deduct losses with default. In force since July, the matter provides that the new rules will be valid from January 1, 2025. The text also goes to the Senate.

From January 1, 2025 onwards, banks will be able to deduct, in determining the taxable income and the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) calculation basis, losses on unpaid credits if the delay exceeds 90 days and also with credits owed by a legal entity in bankruptcy proceedings or in judicial recovery.

🇧🇷[A MP] establishes specific criteria for the recognition of this type of expenses by financial institutions and other institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank, harmonizing the deductibility conditions provided for in the related tax legislation with the accounting criteria applicable to the sector”said the rapporteur, Silvio Costa Filho (Republicans-PE).

In the case of losses on non-performing loans, the deductible amount must be calculated monthly, limited to the total amount of the credit. To find the amount, the bank must apply two factors to the total amount of credit that vary according to the type of operation (working capital, leasing and others) or the existence of collateral.

With information from Brazil Agency