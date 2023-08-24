Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2023 – 22:15

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday, the 23rd, with 439 votes in favor and 1 against, the provisional measure that readjusted the minimum wage to R$1,320 this year and established a new annual valuation policy, in addition to correcting the tax table. Individual Income Tax (IRPF).

The House appreciates the highlights (suggestions for changes to the text), which include the removal of taxation on investments by individuals through companies controlled abroad (called offshore), as agreed between the government and Congress.

During the session, the leader of the PL in the Chamber, Deputy Altineu Côrtes (RJ), even presented a statement to suppress the correction of the IR from the MP, but withdrew. The vote on the IR proposal on the minimum wage MP was agreed between the government and the party leaders of the House, but, in the last few hours, parliamentarians, including those from Centrão, began to consider the possibility of rejecting the idea, which worried members of the Farm.

The leader of the government in the Chamber, Deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), went to the plenary to reinforce the need to maintain the correction of the IR table in the text. “We have to approve the complete provisional measure and not withdraw from it what is fundamental for the Brazilian people, which is the reduction of the income tax table”, he said.

He also reaffirmed that the government will submit, by next Monday, the 28th, a new provisional measure with the forecast of taxation of exclusive funds to compensate for the loss of collection by the IR.

The new minimum wage has been in force since May 1, when the provisional measure was edited by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The petista had also published a bill – which ended up being attached to the approved MP – establishing the minimum wage appreciation policy, composed of the annual correction by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) plus the consolidated GDP of the two previous years.

Income tax

Regarding the Income Tax table, the approved text exempts those who receive up to R$ 2,112 per month from charging. The second range, on which the rate of 7.5% is levied, was also changed, changing to the range of R$ 2,112.01 to R$ 2,826.65. In this case, the portion to be deducted from the IR is R$ 158.40.

The project also says that, as an alternative to deductions, a “simplified monthly discount” can be used, if it is more beneficial to the taxpayer, which was R$ 528, an amount corresponding to 25% of the maximum value of the range with zero rate in the table progressive monthly. In practice, workers earning up to R$ 2,640 per month are exempt from IRPF. Before the MP, the exemption range was fixed at R$ 1,903.98 per month, a value frozen since 2015.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that updating the values ​​of the monthly IRPF table will lead to a decrease in revenues in 2023 of approximately R$ 3.20 billion (referring to seven months). For 2024, the expected reduction is BRL 5.88 billion and, in 2025, BRL 6.27 billion.

To compensate for the loss of revenue, as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF), the economic team had the approval of the taxation of offshore calls. The proposal had been included in the same MP that corrects the income tax table, edited on May 1st.

However, as the measure was about to expire and a mixed commission had not yet been set up to analyze the matter, the government decided to include both subjects in the minimum wage MP, reported by deputy Merlong Solano (PT-PI). The text was approved by the mixed committee of Congress on August 8.

The strategy displeased, however, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who complained that they had not been warned. On Tuesday, the 22nd, Lira told journalists that there was no “crisis”, but that there was a lack of “agreement” on the processing of provisional measures.

“What existed was that there was no combination, not even a leader knew about the transposition or the contribution that there was from one MP to the other, when this was not discussed even with the president [do Senado, Rodrigo] Pacheco, nor with President Arthur ”, he pointed out.

“President of the Chamber and no leader is against taxing any fund whatsoever, but Brazil needs planning”, continued Lira, recalling that the House already approved taxation of profits and dividends in the last legislature.

After an agreement between the Executive and Congress, the Lula government will edit a new MP with taxation of exclusive funds, the so-called “super-rich” funds, to serve as a source of compensation for the loss of revenue with the increase in the exemption range of the table of the IR. The sewn agreement also provides that the content of taxation of offshore funds is transferred to a bill – which must be sent together with the provisional measure.