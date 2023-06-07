Text includes the end of Caixa’s exclusivity in program transactions; now needs to be approved by the Senate by June 14

The plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved in a symbolic vote the provisional measure of Minha Casa, Minha Vida (1,162 of 2023) this Wednesday (7.jun.2023). The MP’s report was made by deputy marangoni (Brazil-SP Union). Now, the text goes to the Senate plenary and needs to be voted on by June 14, when it expires.

The approved text includes the end of the exclusivity of Caixa Econômica Federal for program transactions, with the authorization of financial institutions authorized by the BC (Central Bank) in properties for Range 1 of cities with up to 80,000 inhabitants.

Minha Casa, Minha Vida was recreated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in February. The popular housing program is one of the main features of previous PT administrations.

During the discussion, only the Novo party advised against approval. The session was empty because of the Corpus Christi holiday and virtual voting was authorized by the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The final text included an indication of who are the priority people in the housing program. In addition to female heads of household, families with people with disabilities, the elderly, children or adolescents and people with cancer or degenerative disease are also priorities.

In addition to these groups, people in situations of social vulnerability, calamity or emergency, on the streets or in risk areas are included. Women victims of domestic violence will also be a priority.

Here are the income ranges of Minha Casa, Minha Vida, according to the approved text: