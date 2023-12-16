Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 7:32

The provisional measure (MP) for the subsidy advanced in the Chamber. The House plenary approved the proposal with 335 votes in favor, 56 against and one abstention. All highlights were rejected. The measure is the main bet of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to increase federal revenue in 2024. The text now goes to the Senate.

The opposition tried to postpone the vote, but was defeated after Planalto's articulation with Centrão, which involved parliamentary amendments and the overturning of a series of presidential vetoes.

The government's expectation is to raise an extra R$35.3 billion in 2024 with the new legislation, which restricts the use of tax benefits by large companies – which will cause these companies to collect more taxes from the Union.

The value is considered fundamental for the economic team to at least get closer to the goal of zero deficit next year – an objective seen with increasing skepticism by the market.

The text determines that tax benefits granted by States to companies can only be deducted from the federal tax calculation base when allocated to investments, and not to funding expenses.

In the view of the economic team, the new system will prevent abuses in this type of discount. Finance technicians say that the current mechanism generates a “bleed” in the National Treasury’s coffers.

Despite having been dehydrated during processing, the proposal still faces resistance within the private sector, which will now put pressure on senators.

On the companies' side, the argument is that the proposal will burden investments and will be discussed in court. For companies, the rule approved by the Chamber contradicts the decision on the subject – adopted in May by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) – and reinforces the country's legal uncertainty.

What changes

The MP's rapporteur, deputy Luiz Fernando Faria (PSD-MG), maintained in the text the prediction that companies' tax credit – in the case of benefits linked to investments – will be restricted to 25% of the Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ). ).

In other words: according to the proposal, companies will need to pay IRPJ, CSLL, PIS and Cofins (federal taxes) on the value of the state incentive, and will receive back a credit only from Income Tax. Faria also set a deadline of 30 days for the Federal Revenue Service to enable the company to receive the credit and reduced the period for refunding the amounts from 48 to 24 months.

In relation to the use of credit, Faria determined that the reimbursement request and the compensation statement will be received after the recognition of subsidy revenue, and no longer from the following calendar year.

Another change in the project was the removal of the section that determined that the tax credit could only be calculated in relation to requests qualified until December 31, 2028. The rapporteur also excluded the requirement that the calculation can only be carried out after completion implementation or expansion of the economic enterprise.

Faria also proposed other concessions for determining the calculation basis of these credits, with the inclusion of expenses “for leasing or renting capital assets, related to the implementation or expansion of the economic enterprise”. In relation to tax litigation, that is, retroactive charges, the deputy predicted an 80% discount, in 12 installments, on transactions involving the stock of credits that have already been written off by companies. Initially, the Treasury had proposed a percentage of 65%, but the businesspeople defended a higher value.

Text also changes rules for remunerating company shareholders

The subsidies MP approved yesterday also changed the rules for Interest on Own Capital (JCP), a form of remuneration for shareholders of large companies. Initially, the government intended to end the mechanism, but gave in, which will reduce the impact on revenue, originally estimated at R$10.5 billion.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.