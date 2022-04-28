Measure makes permanent the base of R$ 400 of the Bolsa Família substitute; text goes to senate

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (27.Apr.2022), by 418 votes in favor and 7 against, the provisional measure of Auxílio Brasil, which instituted an extraordinary benefit for families that were already part of the program so that the amount reached the minimum amount of R$ 400 per month. The benefit replaced the Bolsa Família.

The text is being analyzed by the Senate, which has until May 16 to vote on it. During the analysis of the measure, the rapporteur, the former Minister of Citizenship john rome (PL-BA), who signed the MP when he was in office, accepted an amendment presented by Deputy Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) to make the program permanent.

Roma is a pre-candidate for the government of Bahia and has Auxílio Brasil as its main electoral banner.

The benefit, created by the government last year, was valid until December 2021, but the deadline was extended by decree until the end of this year. The closing date for the payment of the benefit led the opposition to accuse the government of creating a program with an electoral nature.

In response to this movement, the government gave in to avoid an offensive by the opposition in an attempt to increase the benefit amount to R$600. Rome rejected amendments put forward by the opposition in this regard. Understand more here.

AID X SIGNED CARD

With the expectation that the program will become permanent, and with the economic and inflationary agenda guiding the electoral process, Auxílio can contribute to the absorption of votes for the program’s defenders and beneficiaries.

THE Power 360 showed in a recent report that the number of beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil program is greater than the number of formal jobs (which excludes the public sector) in 12 of the 27 Federation Units.

The data consider the 41 million formal workers who have a formal contract. There is, however, a large contingent of informal and/or unregistered workers.

A recent study of FGV Ibre shows that the number of self-employed people (hence, without a formal contract) reached 25.9 million in the 4th quarter of 2021.

METHODOLOGY

A methodological change prevents the comparison of new formal employment data with those prior to January 2020. Power 360 did the calculation following data with the 2 methods (old and new Caged). By the two measures, at no time before, the Bolsa Família reached 40% of the number of formal jobs.