By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday a provisional measure extending the deadline for joining the Environmental Regularization Program (PRA) to 180 days from the call of the competent body to the rural owner.

Edited during the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro, the MP now goes to the Senate and has raised criticism from environmental entities.

In order to join the PRA, it is necessary that the rural owner has the Rural Environmental Register (CAR) in effect. According to the text of the MP, the competent state or district body will analyze the CAR and identify the environmental liabilities, and then notify the landowner to, within 180 days, enter the regularization program.

The text approved this Thursday, reported by Deputy Sérgio Souza (MDB-PR), member of the Agricultural Parliamentary Front (FPA), provides that landowners cannot, during the period between the sanction of the MP and the

expiration of the period for the interested party to join the PRA, and

while the term of commitment is being fulfilled, suffer sanctions for infractions –such as the irregular suppression of vegetation in Permanent Preservation Areas (APP), Legal Reserve or restricted use– committed before July 22, 2008.

“We consider the matter convenient and opportune, since the Environmental Regularization Program is of paramount importance for the recovery of our native vegetation and for the regularization of the rural producer, so that we are increasingly an example of productivity and sustainability”, argued Souza, in the opinion.

“Furthermore, it represents the extension of the deadline for joining the

It’s a matter of justice and logic. This is a matter of justice, as farmers cannot be punished for the state’s delay in implementing the Environmental Regularization Program. It is a question of logic, as it is not possible to adhere to what does not exist.”

Deputies approved an amendment that changes the legislation to establish hypotheses and conditions for suppression of vegetation in the Atlantic Forest region to allow the suppression of vegetation in cases of construction of transmission lines, natural gas transport systems and public water supply systems, without the need to carry out a prior environmental impact study (EIA) for the issuance of the license.

“Progress and development must guide policies

public, anchored in legislation that also promotes the

respect for the environment and meet collective interests, with

aimed at improving the quality of life of the population”, justifies the author of the amendment, Rodrigo de Castro (União-MG), also a member of the FPA.

For organizations that are part of the Climate Observatory, the Chamber approved this Thursday a “worse version” of the original MP, because in practice it formalizes a commitment to restore or compensate for native vegetation deforested beyond the limits allowed by law. The proposal coming out of the Chamber of Deputies towards the Senate also incorporated a series of “turtles”, according to these entities.

“The Chamber of Deputies has just approved the largest tortoise in history in a provisional measure. Under the pretext of extending the term of the Rural Environmental Registry and the PRA, it collapsed with the Atlantic Forest law”, said Malu Ribeiro, Director of Public Policies at SOS Mata Atlântica.

“It favors and increases deforestation, distances the country from international commitments on climate, water and biodiversity. The only Brazilian biome that has a special law was disrespected by benches alien to society’s needs at this time of climate emergency. We are going to ask President Lula to veto the MP in defense of the Atlantic Forest”, added Ribeiro.