Text goes to presidential sanction; proposal creates trading system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) by 299 votes to 103 O bill which creates a legal framework for regulating the carbon market in Brazil. As there were changes, the text returns for new analysis in the Senate. Then, it goes to presidential sanction.

The project has the support of the government and is considered one of the priority texts within the call “green agenda” in the camera. The rapporteur was the deputy Aliel Machado (PV-PR), which negotiated the approval of the proposal during COP28 (2023 United Nations Conference on Climate Change). Previously, the project had been approved, in October, by the Senate.

This Thursday (Dec 21), 1 day before the end of legislative activities this year, Lira confirmed the vote on the proposal.

To encourage the reduction of CO2 emissions, the text creates a trading system in which companies pay for the carbon emitted. Read the complete of the project report (PDF – 499 kB). During reading of the opinion in the plenary, Machado said that the proposal is not a “purely environmental debate”but “intertwines with the economic debate”.

The SBCE (Brazilian Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading System) will regulate this credit market. The regulation will apply to companies that emit more than 10,000 tons of CO2 (carbon dioxide) per year.

The implementation of the new rules is gradual. After the new law is sanctioned, the regulations must be approved within 1 year, with the possibility of extension for another 1 year.

In the Senate, in agreement between the government and the ruralist group, the proposal underwent changes to remove the agribusiness sector from the regulatory system. With the agreement, companies that operate in planting, livestock and extractivism are left out.



The rapporteur in the Chamber removed skills of the Interministerial Committee on Climate Change and established the creation of the Superior and Deliberative Body of the SBCE, which will be one of the entities responsible for the governance of the system, together with a management body and an advisory board.

The Superior Body will be commanded by a representative of the Ministry of Finance.

UNDERSTAND THE CARBON MARKET

The project creates a cap on greenhouse gases that operators can emit. Operators are individuals or legal entities that control a facility or associated source, such as a group of companies in a certain sector.

These limits will be divided into CBEs (Brazilian Emissions Quotas). A number of quotas will be established that each operator will have per year. They will then be able to sell these CBEs, purchasing carbon credits, to stay below the cap.

Anyone who emits more than 25,000 tons of CO2e, in the case of large industries, will be subject to stricter rules, with sanctions and fines for non-compliance with targets.

Less polluting companies, which emit up to 10,000 tons, will be able to enter the voluntary market, selling the credits they accumulate to those that do not meet their carbon emission quotas, transforming the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions into revenue.

Carbon credits will only be valid if they originate from accredited methodologies, are evaluated by an independent entity and are registered in the SBCE central register.

According to the text presented, the governance of the SBCE will be carried out by 3 bodies:

Superior and Deliberative Body of the SBCE which will provide the system's guidelines and prepare the National Allocation Plan for the resources collected;

Managing body which will regulate and monitor this trade, and may intervene in the SBCE asset trading market to reduce price volatility;

Standing Technical Advisory Committee a consultative body to provide subsidies and recommendations for improving the system.

For the implementation of the system, there will be a transition period of 2 years. At this stage, regulated market operators must submit a monitoring plan and report greenhouse gas emissions and removals to the managing body.

The Organ Superior and Deliberative will be composed of representatives from ministries, in addition to a member of the Chamber of Deputies, the Federal Senate, and 2 representatives of the States and 1 representative of the municipalities. Read the list of ministries that will have members in the body: