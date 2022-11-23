Proposal prohibits the installation of objects that prevent the permanence of homeless people in public places

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022) the PL (bill) 488 of 2021, which prohibits the construction of objects and structures that make it impossible for homeless people, the elderly, young people and other groups to remain in free and public places. The text has already passed through the Senate and now goes to the President’s sanction. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The proposal approved in a symbolic vote was named the Padre Julio Lancelotti Law, in honor of the Catholic priest who assists homeless people in the city of São Paulo. He is parish priest of the São Miguel Arcanjo church, in the São Paulo neighborhood of Mooca.

In February 2021, stones were installed under the Dom Luciano Mendes de Almeida viaduct, located in the east zone of São Paulo. In season, Lancelotti went to the place to remove the stones with sledgehammers🇧🇷 After the negative repercussions, the São Paulo City Hall removed the cobblestones.

The text approved by the Chamber includes in the City Statutewhich establishes the general guidelines of urban policy, the promotion of comfort, shelter, rest, well-being and accessibility in open spaces for public use.

The project rapporteur, Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), said that the proposal indicates a new guideline to make cities more humane.

“This measure that combats hostile architecture is protective for the homeless population. It aims to have more humane cities. I repeat: no one deserves to live on the streets, with the difficulties that our population faces. No one wants to live in this circumstance. But, as there is a dramatic picture like the one we have in Brazil, it is necessary for cities to welcome these people”he stated.