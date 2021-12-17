The Chamber approved this Thursday, 16, by 393 votes in favor of 37 against in the first round, the Amendment to the Constitution which provides for the non-levy on temples of any cult of the Tax on Urban Property and Territorial Property (IPTU), even if entities covered by tax immunity are only lessees of the immovable property. In the second round there were 376 votes in favor of 30 against. The text goes to the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Written by former senator Marcelo Crivella (PRB-RJ), the article is an old demand from the evangelical bench and has been in progress at the Casa since 2016.

The proposal’s rapporteur, former deputy Jorge Tadeu Mudalen (DEM-SP), upheld his vote in favor of the PEC, to the fact that the proposal aims to change an interpretation of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that the tax immunity of temples in IPTU is restricted to properties owned by religious entities, therefore, the situation in which the religious entity that is the lessee of property owned by a third party is outside the scope of immunity. “This introduction is necessary to identify the problem that the PEC under examination seeks to combat: the removal of an obstacle to the exercise of freedom of belief.”

According to Mudalen, religious institutions “do not make a profit and, more often than not, do not have the resources to acquire real estate. In fact, if these entities have abundant resources, it is desirable that they allocate them to social assistance activities or religious services per se”.

