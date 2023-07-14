Deputy Bia Kicis requested that the ceremony be held on August 28, at 10 am; event is not yet on the agenda

The Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday (July 12, 2023) the holding of a solemn session in honor of the writer Olavo de Carvalho, who died in January of last year. The request was presented on Monday (July 10) by the deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF). 2 days later, the interim president of the House, deputy Marcos Pereira (Republicanos-SP), approved the request.

Here are the full application made by the congresswoman (570 KB) and the document confirming her approval (64 KB). Kicis requested that the formal session be held on August 28, at 10 am. Until the publication of this content, the event was not on the agenda of the Chamber.

WHO WAS OLAVO DE CARVALHO

A self-styled philosopher, Olavo de Carvalho had a strong influence on the Brazilian political right and on the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He lost space in the Executive as the military and Centrão parties approached the federal administration.

The writer’s “anti-system” preaching matched Bolsonaro’s campaign speech in 2018. Conservatism, attacks on the left and a taste for firearms were other points of contact. The conservative ideologue appointed 2 ministers at the beginning of the Bolsonaro government: Ricardo Vélez, in Education; and Ernesto Araújo, in Foreign Affairs.

Olavo de Carvalho preached a cultural war between right and left. He said that conservatives should occupy universities, the press and other institutions and sectors of everyday life. He died on January 24, 2022, aged 74, in Richmond, Virginia (USA), where he was hospitalized after being diagnosed with covid-19. The cause of death has not been reported.