Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 20:45

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday, the 11th, an urgent request for 5 proposals:

Urgency for bill that includes university hospitals in minimum health spending

The Chamber approved an urgent request to speed up the processing of a project that includes the costs of maintenance and investment in federal university hospitals in the calculation of the constitutional minimum expenditure on Health.

Only the PSOL bench was against it, arguing that the text could reduce investments in health. The matter has already been approved in the Federal Senate.

Urgency for project that reduces rates on the events sector in RS

Urgent request for a project that establishes emergency financial and fiscal support measures for Rio Grande do Sul. The urgency was approved symbolically and unanimously.

Authored by deputy Alceu Moreira (MDB-RS), the text involves the sectors of transport, tourism, culture, events, shopping centers, restaurants and bars.

The bill reduces tax rates for legal entities in the State of Rio Grande do Sul to 0% for a period of 60 months, in a series of economic activities.

Urgency for project that establishes the ‘Retoma Rio Grande do Sul’ program

Urgent request for a project that establishes a program called ‘Retoma Rio Grande do Sul’, aimed at companies and individuals affected by recent climate disasters.

The project reduces social security contribution rates to 0% for 60 months and authorizes the adoption of measures such as teleworking, bringing forward individual vacations, granting immediate collective vacations, the use and bringing forward of holidays and the establishment of a time bank.

The project was authored by federal deputy Pedro Westphalen (PP-RS). The urgency was approved symbolically.

Urgency for project that requires the Union to compensate tax losses to RS

Urgent request for a project that establishes financial aid from the Union to the State of Rio Grande do Sul and its municipalities, to compensate for the loss of revenue due to climate disasters.

Authored by deputy Pompeo de Mattos (PDT-RS), the text determines that the Union provide financial aid that corresponds to the nominal difference, if negative, between the collection of ICMS and ISS of each municipality and the State during the flood period, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Of the amount of resources allocated to each State, the Union will deliver 60% directly to the State itself and 40% to its municipalities.

Urgency for PL that reopens membership to Pert in calamities such as the one in RS

Urgent request for the bill that reopens the deadline for companies to join the Special Tax Regularization Program (Pert), in cases of public calamity. Now, the proposal can be voted on directly in the plenary, without first being analyzed by committees.

The Pert deadline, according to the text, will be reopened within six months of the recognition of the state of public calamity by legislative decree. The objective is to benefit companies affected by the floods in Rio Grande do Sul.

“Public policies such as Pert are issued from time to time with the aim of maintaining the fiscal regularity of economic actors who are experiencing difficulties due to factors such as the market, pandemics, and calamities,” says the justification for the project, presented by Congresswoman Any Ortiz (Cidadania-RS).

“Now, more recently, several regions of Brazil have been hit by climate events of all kinds, the effects of which on the economy are difficult to repair until business returns to normal. As an example, we cannot fail to mention the