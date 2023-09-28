According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 110 cases of bird flu have already been recorded in the country

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday (September 27, 2023) MP (Provisional Measure) 1177/23, which opens extraordinary credit of R$200 million in the 2023 Budget to combat avian influenza. The MP will be sent to the Senate.

According to the government, the credit is being used by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock in the Unified Agricultural Health Care System. Minister Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture) said that the measure was developed together with the Ministries of Health and Environment and Climate Change, with the Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and Civil Defense, in addition to state institutions.

The MP was published at the beginning of June, when an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed in Ubatuba (SP) in the wild bird Trinta-Réis-Real. Other cases had already been confirmed in Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Rio Grande do Sul.

According to the updated numbers on Wednesday (September 27th) by the Ministry of Agriculture, 110 cases of bird flu have already been recorded in the country, 107 in migratory birds and only 3 in farmed birds used to feed the owners.

There have been no cases in commercial poultry and, for this reason, the ministry informs that there is no risk to the consumption or export of poultry products.

services

The money provided for in the MP is used to pay for the travel of teams from the official veterinary service and international agricultural surveillance, as well as other teams that are necessary, such as firefighters, civil defense and the Army.

It can be used to hire labor for disinfection services, to purchase personal protective equipment and materials for collecting samples, disinfectants, tarpaulins and spray pumps.

Another purpose is the construction of road baths and arc baths, equipment that sprays sanitizer diluted in water to sanitize the exterior of vehicles in order to create a containment barrier system against the virus.

The final wording of the MP was signed by the rapporteur, deputy Sergio Souza (MDB-PR).

With information from Chamber Agency.