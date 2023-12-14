MP that created ministry was approved by 229 votes in favor of 49 this Thursday (Dec 14); text goes to the Senate

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) the MP (provisional measure) 1,187 of 2023which created the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business by 229 votes to 49. Now the text goes to the Senate. Márcio França (PSB) is the head of the department. Previously, he was Minister of Ports and Airports, but was replaced by Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) in September. The change took place to accommodate members of Centrão on the Esplanada. In return, the group would support agendas of interest to the government in the Legislature. The MP was sent to Congress in September this year. The measure must be approved before February 20, 2024, the date on which it expires.