Estadão Content
14/12/2023 – 7:17

This Wednesday, the 13th, the Chamber approved the creation of infrastructure debentures, an instrument in the capital market that provides tax incentives to boost investment in the sector. The text had returned for analysis by deputies after undergoing changes in the Senate and is now going to be sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The measure has already been cited by the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, as a way of boosting actions under the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC). Debentures are debt securities that companies can launch on the market with the aim of raising funds to finance their investment projects.

These securities can be acquired by individuals and legal entities, who receive interest periodically until full payment, in a type of loan.

The proposal approved by Congress creates a new modality, infrastructure debentures, which are added to the incentivized debentures, in force since 2011, also with the aim of boosting projects in the sector.

Both incentivized and infrastructure debentures work based on tax incentives. The difference is that, in the first case, this benefit is for the buyers of the securities.

In the modality now created by Congress, the advantage goes to the companies issuing the debentures, which can be public service providers in search of private resources, such as energy and sanitation concessionaires or their direct and indirect controllers.

The benefit for companies issuing infrastructure debentures is that they will be able to exclude them from the Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL) calculation basis and the determination of their real profit, which serves as a reference for the payment of Personal Income Tax. Legal (IRPJ), the value of 30% of the interest paid to bond holders, in each period.

“Such outlines provided by the project presented here aim to ensure that 'infrastructure debentures' can be issued with more attractive interest rates than other capital market securities”, says the project's justification.

In other words, the expectation is that, by granting the concessionaires the tax incentive, they will offer more attractive interest rates on the debentures, which would increase the private sector's interest in financing the projects.

The project's rapporteur, deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP), accepted an amendment proposed by the Senate that establishes a 25% Income Tax (IR) rate on the income of holders of this new modality who reside in tax havens. The parliamentarian also kept out of the text the increase from 15% to 25% of IRPJ on incentivized debentures, which have existed since 2011.

The rapporteur also accepted an amendment from the senators that removes the five-year limit for companies issuing bonds to be entitled to tax incentives and determines that this authorization be made annually in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO).

“The Federal Senate’s proposal significantly improves the text, by allowing greater flexibility in relation to the alignment of the benefit now created with the requirements set out in financial legislation”, says Jardim.