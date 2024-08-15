Federal resources and amendments will be directed to private service providers in the SUS, including Santas Casas

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) the PLC (complementary bill) that creates a specific current account for federal transfers and parliamentary amendments directed to private service providers to the SUS (Unified Health System). The matter will be sent to the Senate.

Authored by the deputy Antonio Brito (PSD-BA), the PLC 57 of 2022amends the complementary law 141 of 2012which deals with minimum applications in public health.

With the change, private providers, as well as Santas Casas, will be able to directly receive resources from regular, automatic and mandatory transfers (the so-called “Pix amendments”) without needing to first go through the city hall or state government of the location.

The approved text included an amendment from the rapporteur in the CFT (Finance and Taxation Committee), deputy Luiz Gaston (PSD-CE), which excluded federal university hospitals from the mechanism.

According to him, the current LDO (budget guidelines law) 2024 provides for the transfer of resources directly to the budgetary units of these hospitals; and a 2017 ordinance from the Ministry of Health determines that money sent directly to federal university hospitals must not go through the FNS (National Health Fund).

Gastão stated that the proposal should improve transparency and efficiency by creating specific accounts to receive mandatory regular automatic transfers intended to cover the costs of health actions and services for private service providers, including Santas Casas.

“No other group of assistance entities can be considered as important for the decentralization of public health actions and services, which are the duty of the Brazilian State.”, he highlighted.

The deputy mentioned that around 3,000 philanthropic health establishments provide services to the SUS and are responsible for almost 42% of medium and high complexity hospitalizations.In 911 municipalities, hospital care is provided solely by these units.”

Bottlenecks in health

The deputy Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA) assessed that the proposal resolves the bottleneck in the transfer of resources to philanthropic entities. “The specific account speeds up and facilitates the execution of these resources. Some administrations make it difficult to transfer these resources, which hinders the functioning of these entities and the population that receives this service is harmed.“, he said.

Along the same lines, the deputy Charles Fernandes (PSD-BA) said he hopes that the specific account will facilitate the administration of resources for Santas Casas. “How many times do we see Santa Casa going through financial difficulties because the mayor doesn’t pass on the money?”, he commented.

The deputy Benes Leocadio (União Brasil-RN) suggested that managers be punished when they did not transfer resources to hospitals and Santas Casas.”We cannot accept the arrogance of certain managers“, he said.

Autonomy

Some deputies accused the proposal of harming the autonomy of city halls and states to manage health resources. The deputy Jorge Solla (PT-BA) argued that the project should limit the transfer to a specific account to only resources from parliamentary amendments.

“The text ended up involving any and all resources transferred from the National Health Fund to states and municipalities. This completely breaks the autonomy of municipal and state managers.”, he pondered. “It is not appropriate for the federal government to say how much it will transfer to Santa Casa de Porto Alegre. The contracting is done in the territory where the management takes place and has been for many years and the Ministry of Health no longer has a direct contract with the hospital.”

The deputy Chico Alencar (Psol-RJ) warned of the risk of preventing state and municipal managers from directing resources to private entities. “With this project, these entities gain a privileged space against their own resources set aside in current accounts. We know that the bargaining policy prevails in Brazil and may be reinforced,” he stated.The Planning and Budget Secretariat is against the text as it is and recommends consultations with the National Council of Health Secretaries [Conass] and the National Council of Municipal Health Departments [Conasems]”, he added.

For the deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ), the rule is too broad.”What we are questioning here is having a separate account for the National Health Fund, especially because it is not just philanthropy, it is philanthropy and the entire private sector, completely taking away the autonomy of the manager.“, he said.

With information from Chamber Agency.