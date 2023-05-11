Proposal creates functions in the office of the General Secretariat of the institution; text goes to Senate analysis

The Chamber of Deputies approved by 335 votes to 72 this Wednesday (10.May.2023) the PL (bill) that creates new functions in the staff of the CNJ (National Council of Justice). The text establishes the creation of 20 commissioned functions in the office of the General Secretariat of the institution and another 50 positions for judicial technicians and 20 for judicial analysts. The proposal now goes to the Senate for analysis.

The bill 2342 of 2022 was sent to the Chamber by the CNJ. the deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF) was the rapporteur in the Casa Baixa. The text approved was the substitute for the congresswoman.

In addition to the 20 commissioned functions that will be created starting this year, the proposition includes the creation of positions of judicial analyst and judicial technician. The latter, in turn, will be created gradually from 2023 to 2026, as follows:

in 2023: 5 positions for analyst and 12 for technician;

in 2024: 5 for analyst and 13 for technician;

in 2025: 5 for analyst and 12 for technician;

in 2026: 5 for analyst and 13 for technician.

In plenary, Kokay stated that the Judiciary “breathe relieved” with the approval of the text.

“This project talks about the increase of servers, it also talks about the increase of servers to empower the Judiciary itself, but it is good to remember that there is already a budget forecast. We are not here increasing absolutely anything that is already foreseen”, said the rapporteur.

Opposition deputies criticized the use of resources to increase commissioned positions. According to Kokay, however, the text does not increase the CNJ’s budget forecast.

“This resource obviously would or could be used in another way, investing in technology, for example, in more courses, in more effectiveness of the work of the structure that already exists […] This resource, as well as in the National Congress when it is not used, returns to the Executive. It can be used in essential areas, health, safety and education”declared the deputy Gilson Marques (Novo-SC) when criticizing the project.