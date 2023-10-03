Deputies approved part of the changes made in the Senate and the text will be sanctioned; project should expand the supply of credit

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (October 3, 2023), by 305 votes to 11 and 5 abstentions, part of the changes to the Legal Framework for Loan Guarantees.

The project (PL 4,188/2021) it was approved last year by deputies and returned to the Chamber after approval by senators, who made changes to the proposal. The text will proceed to sanction after analyzing the highlights.

The Legal Framework for Guarantees should expand the supply and make credit operations in the country cheaper. The text allows the same property to be used as collateral for more than one financing.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to guide the project after a meeting with the rapporteur, deputy João Maia (PL-RN).

To the Power360, Maia said that, in the conversation with Lira, she agreed on final adjustments to the text. According to him, the issue was pacified, including with the government. The deputy filed his report in the Chamber’s system shortly after the meeting.

The text was approved in the Chamber in June 2022. After that, was approved by senators in July 2023 with changes and had to return to the Chamber. The project was sent by the Executive still in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2021.

The approval of the law is important for the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as it is a measure that should make credit cheaper, according to the Ministry of Finance. It would also be a way of reduce the interest rate in the marketa central theme for the minister Fernando Haddad.

The vote this Tuesday was obstructed by the opposition. Deputies presented requests to withdraw from the agenda and postpone the analysis of the proposal. The requests were rejected.

Changes

The Senate had approved 50 amendments to the text. João Maia accepted 38 of them, one partially, and rejected the others. When voting on the rejected amendments, the score was 305 votes to 9 with 5 abstentions. As this is an analysis of the changes, voting is done in two parts, one for the sections accepted and the other for those rejected by the rapporteur.

For João Maia, the milestone will enable a more solid credit market and enable economic transactions in a cheaper and more efficient way, in addition to improving the relationship between creditors and borrowers.

“The Senate made an invaluable contribution to the project, with several improvements, including in the notary phase of debt execution […] We did not accept amendments that deviated excessively from the primary objective of the proposal, because they broke the backbone of the essential idea of ​​increasing security in the recovery of guarantees, making it possible to reduce the interest rate on financing in Brazil”, he said in the plenary.

Among the excerpts accepted, the rapporteur accepted the suggestions that removed the creation of IGGs from the text (Guarantee Management Institutions).

These companies would be intermediaries and should have their activities authorized by the Central Bank. They would, for example, management of guarantees and risk, in addition to registration with notary offices, in the case of real estate, and the sale of assets, if the debt is executed.

João Maia also accepted an amendment that maintains the unseizability of the unique family asset. In the text approved by the Chamber, there was the possibility of family assets sold fiduciary as collateral being seized.

Another amendment accepted by the deputy will allow notaries to act as arbitrators, mediators and conciliators. The excerpt is the target of criticism from the Brazilian Arbitration Committee.

In a statement, the entity’s president, André Abbud, stated that the measure could give citizens “the false impression of being receiving a public service, when these services are private, and he will probably not know that by signing a deed with an arbitration clause he will be giving up the right to go to court”.

For the entity, the excerpt can also generate “loss to the public treasury because any errors made by notaries in the provision of these services will be the objective responsibility of the State”.

The rapporteur also accepted the restoration of the monopoly of Caixa Econômica Federal for seizure activities movable assets (such as jewelry, watches, pens and silverware).