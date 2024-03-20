Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 22:30

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday, 20th, the basic text of the bill that changes the secondary education reform. The text was approved in a symbolic vote (when there is no individual voting record) after agreement between the rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Mendonça Filho (União-PE), and the government regarding the minimum workload for basic general training. After the highlights are approved, the project must go to the Senate.

The secondary education reform was sanctioned in 2017 under the Michel Temer (MDB) administration. This new format made the stage curriculum more flexible, with the provision of more optional subjects and the provision of technical and professional education.

Secondary education has a high dropout rate and is one of the main bottlenecks in basic education in the country. The idea was that the reform would make the stage less rigid, more attractive for young people and also connected with market demands.

In recent years, however, students and experts have pointed out flaws in the implementation of the model and called for changes – some even called for its repeal – over the past year. Faced with pressure, the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) administration decided to hold a public consultation and propose changes to the format to the Legislature.

The change process, however, had stalled in Congress last year. In recent days, the main obstacle between the government and the rapporteur of the proposal was the workload of basic training (the common mandatory subjects, such as Mathematics, Portuguese, Chemistry and Geography).

In the original proposal by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana (PT), the minimum amount of basic training would be 2,400 hours, but education secretaries pointed out that this could make it unfeasible to offer longer technical courses, such as in the health area , and asked for changes.

Negotiations between Camilo and Mendonça Filho, former Minister of Education under the Temer administration, had episodes of tension this week, but there was an agreement. Experts and managers praised the arrival of consensus given the urgency of planning the next school year and implementing changes.

Workload

In cases where there is secondary education alongside the technical course, basic training may be shorter, with a minimum of 2,100 hours, of which 300 may be used as a link between the secondary education curriculum base and professional technical training. , if the networks deem it necessary. The model was proposed by amendments accepted by the deputy.

In practice, this can reduce the minimum number of hours for basic training to 1,800 hours, in order to make room for technical training. The wording also allows that if the technical part requires fewer hours of teaching, the basic general training in these courses may increase.

Training Itineraries

The flexible part of the high school curriculum – which can be in-depth studies or technical courses – is once again called “training itineraries”. The MEC, under the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) administration, had changed the term “in-depth and integration of studies paths”.

The rapporteur set a minimum limit of 600 hours for these itineraries, which can be offered in the four areas of knowledge (Languages; Applied Social Sciences; Natural Sciences; and Mathematics) or in professional and technical education.

All schools must offer comprehensive in-depth study of the four areas of knowledge, which can be organized into at least two itineraries, so that networks can articulate these contents. For example: Natural Sciences and Mathematics itinerary; Languages ​​and Applied Social Sciences.

The approved law also says that the MEC must develop guidelines for training itineraries.

Selection process for higher education

The law determines that the Union must establish performance standards expected in secondary education so that they can be used as a reference for assessments, which are also used as selection for access to higher education, such as the National Secondary Education Examination (although the text does not mention explicitly Enem). These national assessments must take into account the content of the National Common Curricular Base, taught in basic general training, and the guideline created by the MEC for training itineraries.

Foreign language

The new text does not comply with the government's proposal to make the provision of Spanish mandatory. The report determines that education systems can offer languages ​​other than English, opting “preferably” for Spanish.

Notorious to know

Another point that generated controversy among some parliamentarians was the fact that the rapporteur included in the law that professionals with well-known recognized knowledge can teach classes in areas related to their experience in technical and professional education. After resistance from some of the deputies, the deputy decided to exclude the section that authorized the measure.

Currently, the Education Guidelines and Bases Law (LDB) already provides for the possibility of using notorious knowledge in these cases, which continues to be maintained.

What experts think

Andressa Pellanda, coordinator of the National Campaign for the Right to Education, pointed out progress in the size of the basic training workload, but also criticized PL points on social media. Among the reservations, she says that the proposal is “reductionist in terms of professional training, workload and enabling volunteerism in internships, and fragile itineraries, etc”.

Former director of the World Bank and education specialist, Claudia Costin stated that “dropping to 1,800 hours of general training (in technical education) is in line with what other countries do”. Costin currently presides over the Singularidades Institute.