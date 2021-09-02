The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (2) the bill that changes the rules of the Income Tax (IR). The text was approved by 398 to 77, but deputies can still modify the main text. One of these changes, from 319 to 140, the plenary of the Chamber reduced the rate for taxation of profits and dividends from 20% to 15%.

The bill’s rapporteur, Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA), tried to maintain the rate, but was unsuccessful against the prominence presented by Republicans.

The reform of the IR, which creates the tax on dividends, was approved after an agreement between the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and deputies who still resisted the proposal.

Before being sent for presidential approval, the Senate will evaluate the project.

Changes

Individual Income Tax (IRPF)

How is it: exempt who receives up to R$1,903.98 per month

how is it: increased insertion to R$ 2,500 per month

IR table

How is it: Range 1: up to R$1,903.98: exempt

Range 2: BRL 1,903.99 to BRL 2,826.65: 7.5%

Range 3: BRL 2,826.66 to BRL 3,751.05: 15%

Range 4: BRL 3,751.06 to BRL 4,664.68: 22.5%

Range 5: above BRL 4,664.69: 27.5%

how is it: expands the exemption range by 31%, which causes an average readjustment in the other ranges:

Range 1: up to R$ 2,500: exempt

Range 2: BRL 2,500.01 to BRL 3,200: 7.5%

Range 3: BRL 3,200.01 to BRL 4,250: 15%

Range 4: BRL 4,250.01 to BRL 5,300: 22.5%

Range 5: above BRL 5,300.01: 27.5%

Simplified discount

How is it: simplified declaration model has a 20% discount, with no income limit, but with a ceiling of R$ 16.7 thousand in the discount.

how is it: Reduction of the discount ceiling to R$10.5 thousand, with no income limit.

Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ)

How is it: 25% rate (15% general rate and 10% for earnings above R$ 20 thousand) and Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) with an average rate of 9%.

how is it: reduction of 8 percentage points in both rates. The IRPJ is reduced by 7 percentage points in the general rate in 2022. The corporate tax is 18%, and the cut in CSLL is 1 percentage point, resulting in 8% in 2022.

Interest on Equity (JCP)

How is it: JCP can be used as an expense to deduct taxes

how is it: current text ends JCP

Taxation of profits and dividends

How is it: not taxed since 1995

how is it: 15% for monthly earnings up to R$ 20 thousand. The new project expands the exemptions by including companies from the Simples Nacional with annual sales of up to R$ 4.8 million

Property Value Update

How is it: statement appears with the original values ​​of the property. On sale, the tax charged varies between 15% and 22.5%

how is it: government allows updating of asset values ​​with an incidence of 5% – adhesions to the initiative will be available between January and April 2022

