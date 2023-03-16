Project was presented by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and will be analyzed by the Senate

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023) the bill 3,006 of 2022 which alters 346 positions of analyst and technician from the Public Ministry of the Union in functions in the Public Ministry of Labor. The proposal was suggested by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and will now be analyzed by the Senate. read the full of the project (177 KB).

With the approval, the positions of the MP were converted to:

12 Deputy Attorney General for Labor;

65 of the Regional Labor Prosecutor;

77 commission positions reserved for effective employees.

According to the project, the MP will be responsible for preparing an annual plan for the progressive execution of the proposal, with the distribution and schedule for filling the functions.

The rapporteur for the proposal, deputy Murilo Galdino (Republicanos-PB), said in its report that the restructuring will not imply an increase in expenses for the Public Ministry.

The proposal establishes that the expenses for the execution of the law are “to the account of the appropriations assigned to the Federal Public Ministry in the general budget of the Union, the production of retroactive effects being prohibited“.